G20 radically strengthens IMF in 'new era'

World leaders mixed hubris and humility on Thursday evening (2 April) as they sought to highlight the achievements of the G20 meeting of industrial nations, while admitting much still needs to be done to restore the world's economy.
"By any measure the London summit was historic," said United States President Barack Obama, adding that he had come to the meeting with the intention of listening and learning but also to provide American leadership.
British prime minister and chair ...
