euobserver
The Olkaria geothermal plant in Kenya is one of the EIB's main projects in the region (Photo: frank van der vleuten)

The EIB in Africa: How the Juncker plan might work

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, NAIROBI,

The European Investment Bank (EIB) advertises itself as ‘Europe’s bank’ but the Luxembourg-based bank is active elswhere too, co-ordinating projects and credit lines worth almost €2.5 billion in east Africa.

Jointly owned and financed by the EU’s 28 countries, the bank has been active in east Africa since the 1960s and has had a bureau in the Kenyan capital Nairobi since 2005.

The EIB is expected to be the driving force behind European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker’s p...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Juncker plan is not new: How the EU fell in love with 'blending'
The Olkaria geothermal plant in Kenya is one of the EIB's main projects in the region (Photo: frank van der vleuten)

