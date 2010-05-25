Market doubts over eurozone justified, say bankers

Senior European politicians and bankers exchanged sharp words on Tuesday (25 May), with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso calling on financial actors to stop obsessing over the region's difficulties.

Speaking at a conference in Brussels organised by the commission's economic department, Mr Barroso was highly critical of investors' reactions to the eurozone's ongoing debt crisis.

"I now see in some market commentary what I would call an obsession with events in Eur...