euobserver
The Spanish Prime Minister is considering relaunching some frozen public sector investments (Photo: Wikipedia)

Spain considers reversing some spending cuts

Green Economy
by Matej Hruska,

Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero has said the government may reintroduce investments in some of infrastructure projects suspended as a part of austerity measures announced in May.

"The cut in infrastructure has been very sharp," Mr Zapatero said at a widely reported news conference on Tuesday (10 August) after meeting King Juan Carlo in Palma de Mallorca. "[In] 10 to 15 days we will be able to give some positive news in relation to restoring investment activity in inf...

Green Economy
