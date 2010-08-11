Spain considers reversing some spending cuts

Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero has said the government may reintroduce investments in some of infrastructure projects suspended as a part of austerity measures announced in May.

"The cut in infrastructure has been very sharp," Mr Zapatero said at a widely reported news conference on Tuesday (10 August) after meeting King Juan Carlo in Palma de Mallorca. "[In] 10 to 15 days we will be able to give some positive news in relation to restoring investment activity in inf...