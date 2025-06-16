Anti-fraud office carried out 24 investigations into EU staff last year

The EU's anti-fraud agency Olaf carried out 24 investigations into EU officials last year, spanning the EU institutions and various agencies.
One EU body, it said in a Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.
To read this story, log in or subscribe
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.