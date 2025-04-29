Top prosecutor takes EU financial watchdog to court

EU financial watchdog overseers in Luxembourg are ready to battle it out in court with the EU's top anti-fraud prosecutor following a dispute over a criminal investigation.
Both the European Court of Auditors (ECA) and the European Public Prosecutor Office (EPPO) are at loggerheads, with the latter now taking the case to the European Court of Justice.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
