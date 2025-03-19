EU prosecutor wants to tackle sanction evasions

The EU's chief prosecutor, Laura Kövesi, wants powers to probe circumvention of the bloc's sanctions.
"If we want EU sanctions to have a strong bite, extending our competence should be a no brainer," she told EU lawmakers in Brussels on Wednesday (19 March).
Kövesi heads the European Pub...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
