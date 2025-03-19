Ad
European public prosector Laura Kövesi: 'If we want EU sanctions to have a strong bite, extending our competence should be a no brainer' (Photo: © European Union 2025 - Source : EP)

EU prosecutor wants to tackle sanction evasions

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's chief prosecutor, Laura Kövesi, wants powers to probe circumvention of the bloc's sanctions.

"If we want EU sanctions to have a strong bite, extending our competence should be a no brainer," she told EU lawmakers in Brussels on Wednesday (19 March).

Kövesi heads the European Pub...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

