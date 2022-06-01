Ad
euobserver
Laura Kövesi led Romania's anti-corruption efforts before spearheading the new EU office in Luxembourg (Photo: European Commission)

Interview

EU prosecutor opened almost 1,000 investigations in first year

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

She brought ex-prime ministers, former ministers, MPs, and mayors to justice in Romania.

But Laura Kövesi says being the EU's first-ever chief prosecutor is the most challenging job she ever had.

"We had to build from scratch," she said of her office's first year in an interview with a group of Brussels-based journalists.

Her office had already proved its added value, especially in cross-border investigations and fighting organised crime, Kövesi argued.

The EU's pr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU PoliticalInterview

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Diplomats back Romania's Kovesi for EU top prosecutor
EU chief prosecutor accuses Slovenia of interference
EU prosecutor: Malta doesn't know who's fighting EU fraud
Kövesi slams Warsaw for refusing to cooperate
Laura Kövesi led Romania's anti-corruption efforts before spearheading the new EU office in Luxembourg (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Rule of LawEU PoliticalInterview

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections