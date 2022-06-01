EU prosecutor opened almost 1,000 investigations in first year

She brought ex-prime ministers, former ministers, MPs, and mayors to justice in Romania.
But Laura Kövesi says being the EU's first-ever chief prosecutor is the most challenging job she ever had.
"We had to build from scratch," she said of her office's first year in an interview with a group of Brussels-based journalists.
Her office had already proved its added value, especially in cross-border investigations and fighting organised crime, Kövesi argued.
The EU's pr...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.