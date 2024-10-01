Ad
euobserver
'It's very easy to commit frauds with EU money and VAT fraud. You need a lawyer. You need an accountant. You need someone who is dressed nice,' added Laura Kövesi, EPPO chief prosecutor (Photo: © European Union 2023 - Source : EP)

EU prosecutor says role morphing from budget fraud to violent crime

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's public prosector office (EPPO) is sounding the alarm over the spread of organised crime and criminals that "do not shy away from extreme violence," according to its chief prosecutor, Laura Kövesi.

Set up some five years to combat fraud against EU funds, the Luxembourg-based office says it now finds itself in a new role.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU Commission blocks anti-fraud funds without explanation
Slovenia finally appoints 'temporary' EPPO prosecutors
'It's very easy to commit frauds with EU money and VAT fraud. You need a lawyer. You need an accountant. You need someone who is dressed nice,' added Laura Kövesi, EPPO chief prosecutor (Photo: © European Union 2023 - Source : EP)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections