EU prosecutor says role morphing from budget fraud to violent crime

The EU's public prosector office (EPPO) is sounding the alarm over the spread of organised crime and criminals that "do not shy away from extreme violence," according to its chief prosecutor, Laura Kövesi.
Set up some five years to combat fraud against EU funds, the Luxembourg-based office says it now finds itself in a new role.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.