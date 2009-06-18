Ad
Tractors began snaking their way toward the Parc de Cinquantenaire in the heart of the EU quarter in the early morning (Photo: EUobserver)

Milk protest grabs attention ahead of EU summit

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Farmers angry at falling milk prices caused traffic chaos in the EU capital on Thursday (18 June) morning, in a distraction from the official EU summit agenda.

Between 500 and 1,000 mostly Belgian tractors began snaking their way toward the Parc de Cinquantenaire in the heart of the EU quarter at around 8.30 am local time.

The columns, moving at speeds of just 30 km/hour on all three lanes of the main E40 highway leading into Brussels, caused tailbacks over 20 km long. Disruption ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

