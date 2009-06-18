Milk protest grabs attention ahead of EU summit

Farmers angry at falling milk prices caused traffic chaos in the EU capital on Thursday (18 June) morning, in a distraction from the official EU summit agenda.

Between 500 and 1,000 mostly Belgian tractors began snaking their way toward the Parc de Cinquantenaire in the heart of the EU quarter at around 8.30 am local time.

The columns, moving at speeds of just 30 km/hour on all three lanes of the main E40 highway leading into Brussels, caused tailbacks over 20 km long. Disruption ...