A primer on the crisis: Eurozone crash vs United States of Europe

Part II: The China of Europe

But how did we get into this mess in the first place?

In the 1990s during the run-up to the single currency and throughout the 2000s, all European countries battened down wage demands and loosened the regulations on companies (or, to use the jargon you often hear on the news without really knowing what it means: 'They liberalised their labour markets'), but it was G...