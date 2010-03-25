Ad
European Socialists have rallied behind Greece (Photo: John D. Carnessiotis, Athens, Greece)

Greece wants EU to use old Latvia fund for bail-out

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Greek leader George Papandreou and Socialist parties across Europe have called on the EU to re-deploy for Greece an existing European bail-out fund originally established to rescue Latvia, Hungary and Romania.

The Party of European Socialists, representing social-democrats from the continent, issued the fresh bail-out proposal at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday (25 March).

The scheme involves tweaking the rules on use of a €50 billion pool of cash set up in 2008 at the height of...

European Socialists have rallied behind Greece (Photo: John D. Carnessiotis, Athens, Greece)

