Brussels warns Warsaw on overspending

The European Commission has called on Poland to step up action to get its current budget plan on track, warning that the Polish government looks set to miss a 2007 deadline for complying with European Union fiscal rules.

The EU executive said that even though the Polish budget was benefiting from strong economic growth, more efforts were needed to meet the EU deficit limit of three percent this year.

Poland is expected to post a deficit of 3.9 percent of GDP for 2006 and 3.4 perce...