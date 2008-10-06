Commission gives nod to German bank guarantee plan

The European Commission on Monday (6 October) said Germany's announced plan to guarantee all its bank savings seemed in line with EU competition regulations, adding the situation was different from that of Ireland, which took a similar decision last week.
"The [German] measures seem to be limited to retail bank deposits and so less liable to give rise to distortions of competition," commission spokesperson Jonathan Todd told journalists in Brussels.
"In general, retail deposit gua...
