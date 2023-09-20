MEPs back Germany's Buch to lead ECB supervisory arm

MEPs have softened their initial stance and approved the candidacy of German Claudia Buch to head the European Central Bank's supervisory arm, the so-called Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM).

The secret vote, which took place this Wednesday (20 September) in the economic and financial affairs committee, was very close. There were 29 votes in favour, 23 against, and two abstentions.



Italian Andrea Enria's term expires in December 2023 and in July MEPs unanimously proposed to ECB pr...