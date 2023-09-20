Ad
Claudia Buch scraped through with 29 votes against 23 (Photo: Nils Thies)

MEPs back Germany's Buch to lead ECB supervisory arm

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

MEPs have softened their initial stance and approved the candidacy of German Claudia Buch to head the European Central Bank's supervisory arm, the so-called Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM).

The secret vote, which took place this Wednesday (20 September) in the economic and financial affairs committee, was very close. There were 29 votes in favour, 23 against, and two abstentions. \n \nItalian Andrea Enria's term expires in December 2023 and in July MEPs unanimously proposed to ECB pr...

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

