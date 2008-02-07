EU citizens to choose new euro coin design

The EU has asked European citizens to vote and choose the design of a commemorative 2-euro coin that will be available in the beginning of 2009.

The coin will be issued in order to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the launch of the Economic and Monetary Union (EMU) and the creation of the European single currency – the euro.

The design of the back of this coin will be selected by the people of Europe since the people of Europe are the ones who use it, said a commission spokesp...