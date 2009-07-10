G8 to pledge funding for food security

Leaders from the Group of Eight industrialised nations are set to pledge up to $15 billion (€10.75bn) on Friday (10 July), in order to help the world's poorest countries develop their agricultural sectors.

However the final funding for the "L'Aquila Food Security Initiative" may fall short on earlier promises of $15 billion, instead coming in closer to $12 billion (€8.6bn).

The emphasis of the new fund will be on helping people feed themselves through greater investment in agric...