Breaking the deadlock on EU patents

Contrary to what one might think, the idea of an EU patent is not the latest fashion. Negotiations started in the glorious 1970s, when we all wore flare jeans and platform shoes; the EU was still called the EEC and agreements were possible with only nine Member States.

Forty years and several EU enlargements later, flared jeans went out and came back into fashion (and went out again). But have we actually moved forward on the patent discussions?

Currently, companies operating in ...