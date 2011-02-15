Ad
euobserver
Europe's current patent system is considerably more complicated than those of Japan or the US (Photo: europa.eu)

MEPs support vanguard group on EU patent

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

MEPs have given their consent for a number of EU member states to push ahead with plans to create a single European patent, using a EU procedure known as 'enhanced co-operation'.

The decision by euro deputies sitting in Strasbourg on Tuesday (15 February) is a further step towards abolishing the current European system, under which businesses must secure intellectual property protection in individual member states separately.

Last year Spain and Italy raised objections to Europea...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Europe's current patent system is considerably more complicated than those of Japan or the US (Photo: europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections