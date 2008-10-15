Employers and unions fear for EU real economy

European employers and workers are both fearful that even if EU and world leaders manage to save financial markets from calamity, the real economy beneath the froth and waves of finance is set to be hit hard.

Business Europe, the federation bringing together some of the continent's largest corporations, on Tuesday (14 October) said it expected to slash its growth forecast for 2009 from its current prediction of 1.7 percent for the eurozone in 2009.

"We are going to revise signific...