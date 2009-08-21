Ad
EU officials believe the domain will strengthen Europe's cultural identity (Photo: EUrid)

Economic downturn hits EU internet domain name

by Lucia Kubosova,

Four years after it was created, Europe's top-level internet domain - .eu - has attracted over 3 million registrations, with applicants from Germany the most numerous. But the project has not managed to entirely avoid the effects of the economic crisis.

According to a quarterly summary published by EURid, the non-profit European group responsible for .eu registrations, the number of registrants grew by 48,000 or 1.6 percent to over 3 million during the first four months of this year co...

