Ms Hedegaard asked the US whether it would require any creative accounting to produce the necessary climate finance (Photo: Jakob Dall)

Cablegate: EU and US try to outwit poor countries on climate

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Alarmed by increasing co-ordination among emerging nations on the climate dossier, the EU and US agreed earlier this year to synchronise their own efforts, with talks focusing on use of aid to win over reluctant third countries, leaked US diplomatic cables have revealed.

Released by whistleblower site WikiLeaks over the weekend, one cable describes a meeting between Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Change Jonatha...

Tags

