Cablegate: EU and US try to outwit poor countries on climate

Alarmed by increasing co-ordination among emerging nations on the climate dossier, the EU and US agreed earlier this year to synchronise their own efforts, with talks focusing on use of aid to win over reluctant third countries, leaked US diplomatic cables have revealed.
Released by whistleblower site WikiLeaks over the weekend, one cable describes a meeting between Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Change Jonatha...
