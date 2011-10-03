Ad
euobserver
Rehn says the eurozone is facing multiple dangers (Photo: European Commission)

Rehn: Rescue fund leveraging on the table

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

EU economy commissioner Olli Rehn said on Monday (3 October) that European finance chiefs are considering different options on how to leverage the eurozone’s multi-billion-euro rescue fund to give it further firepower.

"We are reviewing options on optimising the use of the [European Financial Stability Fund] in order to get more out of it and make it more effective as a financial firewall to contain contagion. Leveraging is one of the options," he said speaking to reporters in Luxembour...

Green Economy

Green Economy
