Tough decisions on financial supervision remain for summit

Finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Tuesday (9 June) made progress on a new financial supervisory framework for the European Union but failed to reach an agreement on several of its most contentious issues.
Division over who should chair a new body designed to monitor overall risk levels in the European financial system mean EU leaders will be left to make the tough decisions when they meet in Brussels on 18-19 June.
At stake is the chairmanship of the proposed European S...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here