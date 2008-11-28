Big companies block cheap generic drugs, EU report says

Big pharmaceutical companies delay or block the market entry of competing medicines, resulting in "significant additional costs" for taxpayers and patients, a preliminary report on the European Commission's competition inquiry into the pharmaceutical sector has revealed.
"We now have a solid view of what is happening and why: the next step is to discuss our findings with the stakeholders and to draw the necessary conclusions. It is still early days, but the commission will not hesitate ...
