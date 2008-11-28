Ad
Member states could have saved around €3 billion over the last eight years if big pharmaceuticals had not blocked the entry of generic drugs to the market (Photo: www.freeimages.co.uk)

Big companies block cheap generic drugs, EU report says

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Big pharmaceutical companies delay or block the market entry of competing medicines, resulting in "significant additional costs" for taxpayers and patients, a preliminary report on the European Commission's competition inquiry into the pharmaceutical sector has revealed.

"We now have a solid view of what is happening and why: the next step is to discuss our findings with the stakeholders and to draw the necessary conclusions. It is still early days, but the commission will not hesitate ...

Green Economy
