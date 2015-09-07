EU is 'last hope' for protesting farmers

Smokers taking a break outside their offices at the Boulevard du Jardin Botanique in central Brussels had quite a spectacle to behold on Monday morning (7 September).

Protesting farmers dressed in bright colours and carrying flags blew whistles, rang cow bells, and threw fireworks. Their procession was followed by a convoy of tractors.

According to Belgian police, 3,000 protesters showed up for the march, held ahead of a meeting by agriculture ministers on Monday afternoon to disc...