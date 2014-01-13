New €10 banknote to circulate from September

The European Central Bank (ECB) will start circulating a new 10-euro banknote from 23 September, ECB board member Yves Mersch told press on Monday (13 January).

It will be more colourful than its predecessor and is designed to have a more easily recognisable figure 10. It also contains extra security features on both sides to make life harder for counterfeiters.

"It certainly resembles the 10 euro notes you have in your pockets, with its [images of] distinctive Romanesque architec...