European markets tumble amid fears on global growth

European markets had their biggest fall since March 2009 on Thursday (18 August) amid concerns over the state of the global economy and the ability of the eurozone to deal with its debt crisis.

London's FTSE 100 index ended the day down 4.5 percent while Germany's DAX lost 5.8 percent. US stocks were also down substantially, with the Dow Jones 3.68 percent lower at the close of day.

The turmoil came as figures in the US showed no improvement in the employment rate and worsening ma...