Reports of Tobin Tax death exaggerated, EU says

EU tax commissioner Algirdas Semeta has cast doubt on reports that his Financial Transactions Tax (FTT), also known as the Tobin Tax, is being unravelled by member states.
The Reuters news agency and the Wall Street Journal this week cited "senior EU officials" as saying some of the 11 countries set to take ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
