Cameron's Conservatives table EU referendum bill

The British Conservative Party has tabled legislation that would guarantee an EU in/out referendum before the end of 2017.
The bill, released on Tuesday (14 May), is expected to be sponsored as a private member's bill by a backbench Conservative MP.
It has the support of Prime Minister David Cameron but will not be tabled as a government bill because of the coalition agreement with the pro-European Liberal Democrats.
The question to appear on the ballot papers is “Do you t...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
