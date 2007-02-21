Ad
euobserver

Barroso shows social side in EU market vision

Green Economy
by Mark Beunderman, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday appeared to be trying to shrug off its reputation as a free-market bulwark, releasing a vision on the future of the EU's single market which is notably sensitive to social concerns.

The commission's "vision for the single market of the 21st century," to be presented to EU leaders meeting in March, provides the first philosophical basis for a more detailed review of the EU internal market planned for the autumn this year.

The current team of ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections