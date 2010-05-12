EU farming nations oppose Mercosur talks ahead of key summit

A group of ten EU member states have indicated their opposition to the resumption of South American trade talks, just days before European and Latin American leaders are to sit down for a major summit in Madrid.

Led by France, the ten states on Tuesday (11 May) said the resumption of talks with the Mercosur trading bloc, comprised of Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay, sent "a highly negative signal" to Europe's struggling farm sector.

The European Commission last week annou...