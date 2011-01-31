Ad
A possible back-door restructuring of Greek debt is on the cards (Photo: Alessandro Marotta)

Back-door debt restructuring on the cards for Greece

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Behind-the-scenes discussions are currently taking place between Greece and the EU and the IMF to cobble together a three-stage debt restructuring plan, an emergency manoeurvre in order to prevent the country from defaulting.

According to a new scenario, Athens would first borrow some €50 billion from the eurozone rescue mechanism, the European Financial Stability Fund.

The government would use the cash to buy by Greek bonds currently held by private investors at around three quar...

