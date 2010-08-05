Ad
So long as the government sticks to the cuts, further bail-out cash is available (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU-IMF clear Romania for next tranche of bail-out cash

by Leigh Phillips,

So long as Romania does not divert from its stringent austerity programme, the country will not have trouble accessing the latest tranche of a €20-billion EU-IMF bail-out, inspectors from the two lenders said on Wednesday.

A team of representatives from the European Commission and the IMF in Bucharest said that the country is performing well in sticking to its "extremely tough" cuts pledges.

"The IMF mission has noted good performance by the end of June and policies are on track f...

