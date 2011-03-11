Competitiveness Pact 'was never the blueprint people thought it was'

A pact for boosting the eurozone's competitiveness that has been met with stiff resistance from a number of member states now appears to be taking a back-seat to wider EU economic convergence plans.

Diplomats are suggesting that eurozone member states are unlikely to reach agreement on the Franco-German proposed Competitiveness Pact - a document subsequently taken up by European presidents Herman Van Rompuy and Jose Manuel Barroso in an effort to win wider support for the proposals - at...