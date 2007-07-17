Ad
euobserver
EU agricultural ministers reject wine reform package (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU states clash over wine sector shake-up

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova,

European Commission plans to reform the bloc's troubled wine sector have suffered a major setback, as EU agricultural ministers rejected the reform package on Monday (16 July). The sector has been steadily losing consumers and its share of the world wine market to "new world" wines.

An overwhelming majority of EU capitals, reportedly led by France and Germany, objected to all core elements of the draft reform, such as the idea to end current restrictions on planting rights in order to a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
EU agricultural ministers reject wine reform package (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections