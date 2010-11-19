Van Rompuy rows back from EU 'survival crisis' remarks

EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy has rowed back from his strong words from Tuesday (16 November) over the "survival crisis" of the euro and the European Union, saying his words had been misinterpreted.

On Thursday, speaking to a group of politicians from the centre-right European People's Party in the European capital, he said: "A reference to the 'survival crisis' of the spring ... was wrongly interpreted as also referring to the present situation. Everybody in the audience who l...