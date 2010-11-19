Ad
euobserver
The 'cautious man' had his words taken out of context, he said (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Van Rompuy rows back from EU 'survival crisis' remarks

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy has rowed back from his strong words from Tuesday (16 November) over the "survival crisis" of the euro and the European Union, saying his words had been misinterpreted.

On Thursday, speaking to a group of politicians from the centre-right European People's Party in the European capital, he said: "A reference to the 'survival crisis' of the spring ... was wrongly interpreted as also referring to the present situation. Everybody in the audience who l...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The 'cautious man' had his words taken out of context, he said (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections