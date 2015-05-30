Greek bank deposits hit decade low

Deposits held by Greek banks have fallen to their lowest level in a decade, according to statistics released on Friday by the European Central Bank.

Total deposits from households and businesses in April stood at €139.4 billion, a €5.6 billion decline - equivalent to 3.9 percent - from March, the ECB reported. Deposits fell by €27 billion over the first four months of 2015, a rate of around €1.5 billion each week.

Capital flight from Greek banks has been going on steadily since Gr...