EU and Swiss banks will be required to share details of bank accounts held by residents (Photo: Jean-Noël Dollé)

EU inks bank secrecy deal with Swiss

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU and Switzerland inked a landmark deal on Wednesday (27 May) aimed aimed at clamping down on banking secrecy and preventing EU citizens from hiding undeclared cash in Swiss bank accounts.

Under the agreement signed by EU economics commissioner Pierre Moscovici, and by the Swiss State Secretary for International Financial Matters, Jacques de Watteville, both sides will automatically exchange information on the financial accounts of each other's residents from 2018.

The names...

