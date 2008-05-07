Ad
Slovakia would join the euro as the EU celebrates the 10th anniversary of the introduction of the single currency (Photo: European Community)

Slovakia confirmed as ready for euro

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

Slovakia has received formal confirmation that it is ready to join the euro on 1 January 2009, despite the "considerable concerns" of the European Central Bank about the forthcoming price stability performance of the country.

"The report finds that Slovakia has achieved a 'high degree of sustainable convergence' and therefore it is considered ready to adopt the euro in 2009," said the European Commission evaluation report.

It stated that "the budget deficit in Slovakia has seen a ...

