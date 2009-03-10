EU parliament opposes creation of online gambling market

MEPs have by a huge majority voted against creating an EU-wide single market for online gambling, while branding the sector a risk-factor in fraud and addiction.

The European Parliament on Tuesday (10 March) by 544 votes against 36 supported a non-binding report into internet betting by Danish Socialist MEP Christel Schaldemose.

The document urges member states to hold talks on a "political solution" to online gambling-related problems instead of calling for new legislation by the...