Traditional casino: everybody can bet from their own home with the advent of online gambling (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU parliament opposes creation of online gambling market

by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

MEPs have by a huge majority voted against creating an EU-wide single market for online gambling, while branding the sector a risk-factor in fraud and addiction.

The European Parliament on Tuesday (10 March) by 544 votes against 36 supported a non-binding report into internet betting by Danish Socialist MEP Christel Schaldemose.

The document urges member states to hold talks on a "political solution" to online gambling-related problems instead of calling for new legislation by the...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

