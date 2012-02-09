Greece announces breakthrough in bail-out talks

The new Greek bail-out began to take shape on Thursday (9 February) afternoon, when Prime Minister Lucas Papademos got political backing for his austerity plan and the European Central Bank signalled it might help.
"The government's discussions with the troika were concluded successfully this morning on the issue which had remained open for further elaboration. The political leaders have agreed on the result of these discussions ... Thus there is general agreement on the content of the...
