Sarkozy and Brown present united front on bank tax

British Prime Minister Gordon Brown and French President Nicolas Sarkozy have called for a one-off tax on bank bonuses to be implemented "as a priority."

The unified front on bonuses comes as Paris and London attempt to put an end to weeks of diplomatic squabbling between the two capitals, sparked by the appointment of Frenchman Michel Barnier to the EU's internal market post.

Mr Brown and Mr Sarkozy are also scheduled to meet on the sidelines of a European Summit taking place in...