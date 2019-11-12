EU 'climate bank' won't rule out carbon capture

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will not rule out funding carbon capture and storage technologies in its bid to become the world's premiere climate bank.
With plans to invest over a trillion euros in the next 10 years on climate projects, the Luxembourg-based institution says it remains open to any investments where emission standards are met, following the Paris Climate Agreement to keep global heating below 1.5 degrees Celsius.
"I would not exclude developments which make all...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.