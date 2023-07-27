Ad
euobserver
ECB president Christine Lagarde has overseen the steepest increase of borrowing costs in the EU's recent history (Photo: European Central Bank)

ECB hikes rates for ninth time, despite recession fears

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The European Central Bank raised interest rates for the ninth consecutive time on Thursday (27 July), even as the risk of recession is growing.

The bank has now increased borrowing costs by 4.25 percent since last summer, to the highest it has been since the euro was introduced.

Worried that high-profit growth over the last year may lead to a "tit for tat" increase in wage demands which would fuel further inflation necessitated another rate hike, ECB president Christine Lagarde ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

ECB rate hikes see corporate loans drop to record low
ECB's Lagarde says profits are two-thirds of inflation
ECB: eurozone home prices could see 'disorderly' fall
ECB president Christine Lagarde has overseen the steepest increase of borrowing costs in the EU's recent history (Photo: European Central Bank)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections