ECB hikes rates for ninth time, despite recession fears

The European Central Bank raised interest rates for the ninth consecutive time on Thursday (27 July), even as the risk of recession is growing.

The bank has now increased borrowing costs by 4.25 percent since last summer, to the highest it has been since the euro was introduced.

Worried that high-profit growth over the last year may lead to a "tit for tat" increase in wage demands which would fuel further inflation necessitated another rate hike, ECB president Christine Lagarde ...