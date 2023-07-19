Ad
euobserver
The second chamber of the European Parliament on the Stasbourg skyline. In total, the parliament currently has 27 buildings across Brussels, Strasbourg and Luxembourg (Photo: Robert Scarth)

MEPs to rent new Strasbourg office — parliament's 28th building

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

MEPs in the budget committee on Wednesday (19 July) voted in favour of renting another building in Strasbourg — a move opposed by other lawmakers who call it expensive and unnecessary.

France has been trying to convince the parliament to acquire the newly-built Osmose building in Strasbourg for years.

But critics argue the building is likely to only be used to host the EU parliament's administration, since the building do...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU Parliament: Strasbourg, or the climate?
EU Parliament pays close to double market price for building
MEPs to discuss new building in Strasbourg, despite crisis
The second chamber of the European Parliament on the Stasbourg skyline. In total, the parliament currently has 27 buildings across Brussels, Strasbourg and Luxembourg (Photo: Robert Scarth)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections