MEPs to rent new Strasbourg office — parliament's 28th building

MEPs in the budget committee on Wednesday (19 July) voted in favour of renting another building in Strasbourg — a move opposed by other lawmakers who call it expensive and unnecessary.
France has been trying to convince the parliament to acquire the newly-built Osmose building in Strasbourg for years.
But critics argue the building is likely to only be used to host the EU parliament's administration, since the building do...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
