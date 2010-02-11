Ad
euobserver
"The Eurozone has been described as ‘a monetary giant but a fiscal dwarf', which means that it has a large and powerful Central Bank in charge of monetary policy, but a negligible federal budget" (Photo: pimousse3000)

How serious is the euro debt crisis?

Green Economy
Opinion
by George Irvin,

Much is being made of the pressure on the euro arising from the sorry state of Greek finances, and of the risk posed by Portugal, Spain, Ireland and even Italy. The interest rate on Greek 10-year Eurobonds is nearly 7%, over twice what the German government is paying to borrow abroad. The recent story in the Financial Times that hedge funds are betting nearly €6bn on further falls in the euro does not bode well for the solidity of the common currency.

Could it be that unless the renew...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
"The Eurozone has been described as ‘a monetary giant but a fiscal dwarf', which means that it has a large and powerful Central Bank in charge of monetary policy, but a negligible federal budget" (Photo: pimousse3000)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections