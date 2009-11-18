Energy labelling comes to windows and shower heads

European consumers are used to seeing energy consumption labels on their TVs, washing machines and dryers - any product that uses energy directly - but they will soon be able to check out similar labels on other consumer products such as taps, windows and insulation.
The European Parliament and member states reached a deal after closed-door talks on Tuesday (17 November) that will see the EU's energy labelling directive extended to cover all energy-related products.
Currently,...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here