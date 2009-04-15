Ad
Dominique Strauss-Kahn (centre): G20 leaders recently pledged to increase the fund's standard financing capacity to $750bn (Photo: EUobserver)

Poland asks for €15.5bn credit line from IMF

by Andrew Willis,

Poland announced on Tuesday (14 April) that it will apply for a €15.5 billion ($20.5bn) credit line from the International Monetary Fund.

Warsaw is to make the request via a new lending facility created by the International Monetary Fund last month to enable primarily emerging countries with "strong economic fundamentals" to bolster their finances in a pre-emptive bid to prevent financial difficulties from arising.

Speaking in Warsaw, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said his go...

