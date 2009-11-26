Ad
euobserver
EU parliament passes green tyre-labeling law

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

The European Union is to introduce a tyre-labelling scheme intended to encourage consumers to buy greener tyres for their vehicles.

The European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday (25 November) adopted legislation on the project, which will come into effect in 2012.

The labelling system is much the same as the bloc's existing labelling for energy-intensive household appliances such as fridges and tumble dryers, with top performers awarded a green "A" class and the worst a red "...

euobserver

